Artemis Investment Management LLP Reduces Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 70.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267,855 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.20% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $21,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 641.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 832,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,423,000 after buying an additional 720,098 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,540,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,744,000 after buying an additional 126,231 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at $3,569,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $1,294,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total value of $120,071.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,829,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total transaction of $120,071.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,829,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total transaction of $218,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,492,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,167 shares of company stock valued at $44,029,811 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ELF. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $197.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ELF

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $210.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.95. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.47 and a 1 year high of $221.83.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $321.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.47 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 26.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.