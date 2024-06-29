Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 21,000 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,658 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $24,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFGC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

Performance Food Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Performance Food Group stock opened at $66.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.64. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.92 and a fifty-two week high of $78.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.