Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 67,710 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 67,710 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in American International Group were worth $5,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth $9,288,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $876,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 294,203,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,590,746,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group Stock Performance

AIG opened at $74.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.21. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $80.83. The company has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on AIG shares. HSBC downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American International Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on American International Group from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.38.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

