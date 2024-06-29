Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Shares Down 1.9%

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.52. 105,968 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 568,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Desjardins raised Ascot Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James upgraded Ascot Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Ascot Resources Trading Up 12.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$349.52 million, a PE ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.64.

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Ascot Resources Ltd. will post 0.005022 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ascot Resources

Ascot Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and sand and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of approximately 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of approximately 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.

Featured Stories

