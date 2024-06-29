ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Price Up 1.2%

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1,041.71 and last traded at $1,028.35. 259,653 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,134,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,016.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,043.00.

ASML Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $403.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $964.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $906.53.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Savoie Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth $14,658,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 48,040.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,202,000 after buying an additional 245,488 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

