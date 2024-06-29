ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 525.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ASMPT Stock Performance

ASMVY opened at $41.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.97. ASMPT has a 1 year low of $24.89 and a 1 year high of $43.43.

ASMPT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.1992 per share. This is a positive change from ASMPT’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th.

ASMPT Company Profile

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, and marketing of machine and tools used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment offers wire and die bonders, encapsulation solutions, test handlers, clip bonders, CIS equipment, TCB and flip chip bonders, mold under fill, panel molding, silver sintering, and laser grooving and dicing.

