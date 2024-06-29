Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $110.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.77 and a 200 day moving average of $108.50. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $85.24 and a 52 week high of $114.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

