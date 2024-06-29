Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) Upgraded by Ventum Cap Mkts to Strong-Buy

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Clarus Securities raised shares of Atlas Engineered Products to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Atlas Engineered Products Stock Performance

AEP stock opened at C$1.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.14, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.37. Atlas Engineered Products has a one year low of C$0.93 and a one year high of C$1.70. The stock has a market cap of C$83.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). Atlas Engineered Products had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of C$9.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Engineered Products will post 0.1526882 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, and windows in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

