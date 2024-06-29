AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Increased by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $1,118,288,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 185.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,301,000 after buying an additional 34,189,954 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $316,472,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $152,109,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,086,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,477,000 after buying an additional 4,970,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $19.13 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $19.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $137.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.17.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

