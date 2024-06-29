Atwater Malick LLC Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Atwater Malick LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,550 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 2.8% of Atwater Malick LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $99.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $180.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.82, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

