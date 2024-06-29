Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR) Short Interest Down 69.0% in June

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 69.0% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $761,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 194,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 50,628 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 152,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 21,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AFAR opened at $11.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.10. Aura FAT Projects Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $11.64.

About Aura FAT Projects Acquisition

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring technology companies with Web 3.0, blockchain, cryptocurrency, digital ledger, e-gaming, and other new financial technology and services applications in Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

