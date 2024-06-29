Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,268 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the software company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 310 shares of the software company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 101,247 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,949,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,418,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $3,942,303.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,256,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,418,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,138 shares of company stock valued at $4,339,111. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler Companies increased their price objective on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.42.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $247.45 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $279.53. The company has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.56, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

