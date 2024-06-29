Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Short Interest Update

Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Avolta Price Performance

OTCMKTS DUFRY opened at $3.83 on Friday. Avolta has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $5.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.89.

Avolta Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.0439 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th.

Avolta Company Profile

Avolta AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Zurich Duty-Free or Stockholm Duty-Free, Autogrill, and HMSHost brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

