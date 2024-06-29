Azbil Co. (OTCMKTS:YMATF) Short Interest Update

Azbil Co. (OTCMKTS:YMATF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 495,400 shares, a drop of 36.6% from the May 31st total of 780,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,954.0 days.

Azbil Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:YMATF opened at $53.50 on Friday. Azbil has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.50.

Azbil Company Profile

Azbil Corporation provides automation products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Building Automation Business, Advanced Automation Business, and Life Automation Business. The Building Automation Business segment supplies commercial buildings and production facilities with automatic heating ventilation; and air conditioning control and security systems, including products, engineering, and related services.

