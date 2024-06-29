Azitra Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, July 1st (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR)

Azitra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, July 1st. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, July 1st.

Azitra Stock Down 30.2 %

Shares of AZTR opened at $0.09 on Friday. Azitra has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Azitra (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Azitra had a negative net margin of 1,644.90% and a negative return on equity of 237.52%.

Azitra Company Profile

Azitra, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for precision dermatology using engineered proteins and live biotherapeutic products to treat skin diseases. It develops ATR-12, a genetically modified strain of S. epidermidis, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for treating Netherton syndrome, a skin disease.

