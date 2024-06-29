B. Riley Comments on The Lion Electric Company’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Lion Electric in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 25th. B. Riley analyst R. Pfingst anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lion Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lion Electric’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $55.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.82 million. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 18.99% and a negative net margin of 43.21%.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LEV. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Desjardins lowered shares of Lion Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Lion Electric from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Lion Electric from $1.70 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Lion Electric from $3.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.74.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LEV

Lion Electric Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of LEV stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39. Lion Electric has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $205.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lion Electric

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Lion Electric during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Lion Electric by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 103,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 17,285 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 239,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

About Lion Electric

(Get Free Report)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.