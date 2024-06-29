B. Riley Increases TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Price Target to $6.00

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WULF. Compass Point decreased their target price on TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.20 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TeraWulf has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.99.

TeraWulf Price Performance

TeraWulf stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33. TeraWulf has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $5.19.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $42.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.86 million. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 56.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. On average, analysts forecast that TeraWulf will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TeraWulf news, Treasurer Kenneth J. Deane sold 69,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $227,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 337,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,046.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TeraWulf

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WULF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TeraWulf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 33.6% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Company Profile

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

