Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Short Interest Update

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 835,000 shares, an increase of 2,664.9% from the May 31st total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.7 days.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $4.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.58.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Company Profile

Banco del Bajío, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking products and services in Mexico. The company offers electronic banking, insurance products; credit and credit cards, trust contract; online banking; foreign exchange, and derivative finance services. It also offers working capital and fixed asset, and other loans; investment products; payroll advance services; financial factoring and leasing services.

