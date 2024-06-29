Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Short Interest Update

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 835,000 shares, an increase of 2,664.9% from the May 31st total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.7 days.
Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $4.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.58.
Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Company Profile
