Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Short Interest Update

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, an increase of 1,182.4% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Bank of China Stock Up 1.6 %

Bank of China stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.45. The company has a market cap of $144.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.21. Bank of China has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $13.02.

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.49 billion for the quarter. Bank of China had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 19.67%.

Bank of China Cuts Dividend

About Bank of China

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.683 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th.

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other.

