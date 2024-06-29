Bank of Marin Bancorp’s (BMRC) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $16.19 on Friday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24. The stock has a market cap of $263.74 million, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.35.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $36.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.90 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 449,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 79,291 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $816,000. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

