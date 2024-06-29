Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Short Interest Down 95.5% in June

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.5% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bankinter Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BKNIY opened at $8.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.25. Bankinter has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $9.20.

Bankinter Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0967 per share. This is a positive change from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

About Bankinter

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

