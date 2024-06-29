Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.8% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Battery Future Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Battery Future Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,669,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Battery Future Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Battery Future Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $753,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Battery Future Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Battery Future Acquisition by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 40,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Battery Future Acquisition alerts:

Battery Future Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BFAC opened at $11.04 on Friday. Battery Future Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.99.

Battery Future Acquisition Company Profile

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to target assets or companies along the battery value chain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Battery Future Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Battery Future Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.