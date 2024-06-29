Baugh & Associates LLC Has $3.77 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Baugh & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.0% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 17,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 38,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,354,000 after buying an additional 27,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, June 17th. HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.07.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $146.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $351.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.14 and a 200-day moving average of $154.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

