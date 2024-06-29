Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Bausch Health Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

BHC has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $6.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.82. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $11.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.08.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.16). Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a negative return on equity of 2,370.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 283.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,804 shares during the period. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

