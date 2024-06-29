Bausch Health Companies Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (TSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Bausch Health Companies’ current full-year earnings is $4.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.90 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at C$9.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,583.76. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of C$8.32 and a 1-year high of C$15.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.90.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies ( TSE:BHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.02 by C($0.22). The company had revenue of C$2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.98 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 686.52% and a negative net margin of 5.07%.

(Get Free Report)

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.