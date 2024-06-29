Berenberg Bank Lowers Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) to Hold

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have GBX 200 ($2.54) target price on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on HOC. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.41) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 240 ($3.04) to GBX 260 ($3.30) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 176 ($2.23).
In other Hochschild Mining news, insider Eduardo Landin acquired 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.32) per share, with a total value of £132,675 ($168,305.21). 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver deposits in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Canada, Brazil, and Chile. The company's flagship asset include the Inmaculada gold and silver underground mine located in the Ayacucho Department, southern Peru.
