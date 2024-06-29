Berkshire Hathaway (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Shares Down 0.4%

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $611,827.35 and last traded at $612,241.00. 1,616 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $614,999.99.
Berkshire Hathaway Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $615,925.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $598,680.19.
Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile
Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.
