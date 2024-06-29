BetaPro Natural Gas Leveraged Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HNU) Stock Price Down 6.2%

BetaPro Natural Gas Leveraged Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HNU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$4.23 and last traded at C$4.27. 4,263,589 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 5,658,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.55.

BetaPro Natural Gas Leveraged Daily Bull ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.09.

