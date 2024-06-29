BetaPro Natural Gas Leveraged Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HNU) Stock Price Down 6.2%

BetaPro Natural Gas Leveraged Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HNU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$4.23 and last traded at C$4.27. 4,263,589 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 5,658,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.55.
BetaPro Natural Gas Leveraged Daily Bull ETF Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.09.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BetaPro Natural Gas Leveraged Daily Bull ETF
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for BetaPro Natural Gas Leveraged Daily Bull ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetaPro Natural Gas Leveraged Daily Bull ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.