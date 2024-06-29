BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $81.72

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $81.72 and last traded at $82.41, with a volume of 88825 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.52.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BioNTech from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on BioNTech from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.70.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a current ratio of 11.38. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 160.72 and a beta of 0.27.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.60). BioNTech had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $203.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $589.96 million. Research analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at $1,562,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at $1,445,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 3,881.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 16,224 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 420.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 23,119 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at $410,984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

