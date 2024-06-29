BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) Short Interest Down 94.6% in June

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 94.6% from the May 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BioSyent Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BIOYF opened at $7.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.52. BioSyent has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $7.76.

BioSyent Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0331 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st.

About BioSyent

BioSyent Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Pd Maintenance 45, a chewable supplement for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; and FeraMAX Pd Powder 15, a powder form product used for preventing iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia.

