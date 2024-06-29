BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) Stock Price Down 10.7%

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 10.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.63. Approximately 91,639 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 132,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

BIT Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.43. The stock has a market cap of $29.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.53.

Institutional Trading of BIT Mining

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BIT Mining stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of BIT Mining as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

About BIT Mining

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in the Mainland China, the United States, and Hong Kong. The company operates in two segments: Data Center and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 82.5 megawatts; and purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.

