BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) PT Lowered to $54.00 at Citigroup

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of BlackLine from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. William Blair upgraded shares of BlackLine to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackLine has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.56.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $48.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.36 and its 200-day moving average is $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $43.79 and a 52 week high of $69.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.86.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. BlackLine had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $157.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.05 million. Equities analysts expect that BlackLine will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, insider Jimmy C. Duan acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 50,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,682.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Owen Ryan bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.88 per share, for a total transaction of $149,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,279,886.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jimmy C. Duan bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.73 per share, with a total value of $95,460.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 50,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,682.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 11,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 29.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in BlackLine by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in BlackLine by 9.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

