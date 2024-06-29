BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Stock Position Reduced by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO trimmed its position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $361,000.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF stock opened at $50.33 on Friday. BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $50.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.31.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.2035 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

