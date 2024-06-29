Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Shares Bought by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 135.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $787,000. Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $4,123,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 127,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837 shares during the period. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OBDC opened at $15.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.17 and its 200-day moving average is $15.47. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $399.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.16 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 10%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.71%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OBDC shares. Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

