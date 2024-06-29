B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Receives “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.37) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 380 ($4.82) to GBX 525 ($6.66) in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a not rated rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 573.17 ($7.27).

B&M European Value Retail Trading Down 1.8 %

B&M European Value Retail Cuts Dividend

Shares of B&M European Value Retail stock opened at GBX 437.20 ($5.55) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 513.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 527.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.00. The company has a market cap of £4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,249.14 and a beta of 1.01. B&M European Value Retail has a 12-month low of GBX 437.20 ($5.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 618.20 ($7.84).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a GBX 9.60 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. B&M European Value Retail’s payout ratio is 4,285.71%.

Insider Transactions at B&M European Value Retail

In related news, insider Hounaïda Lasry acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.34) per share, for a total transaction of £35,000 ($44,399.34). Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

Featured Stories

