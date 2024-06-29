BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

BOKF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.10.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BOK Financial

BOK Financial Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $91.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.95 and its 200 day moving average is $87.32. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $62.42 and a 52 week high of $96.40.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $806.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.70 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 32.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $274,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,398,305.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BOK Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in BOK Financial by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 39,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 361.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 34.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BOK Financial

(Get Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.