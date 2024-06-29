Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $526,029.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,157.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,627 shares of company stock valued at $5,937,353 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BSX opened at $77.01 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $48.35 and a one year high of $77.99. The company has a market cap of $112.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.71, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.51.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.70.

Boston Scientific Company Profile



Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

