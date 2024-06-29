Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) CEO Gary Bowman Sells 6,250 Shares

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) CEO Gary Bowman sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $195,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,345,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gary Bowman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 24th, Gary Bowman sold 3,750 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $118,950.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Gary Bowman sold 114,705 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $3,899,970.00.

NASDAQ BWMN opened at $31.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $561.63 million, a PE ratio of -47.45 and a beta of 1.17. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.52 and a 1 year high of $42.90.

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $94.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.51 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. On average, analysts predict that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BWMN. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Bowman Consulting Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 53,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

