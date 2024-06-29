BriaCell Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BCTXF) Shares Down 5.9%

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCTXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.04. 85,599 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4,505% from the average session volume of 1,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

BriaCell Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average is $2.97. The company has a market cap of $802,880.00, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.09.

BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer. It is advancing its targeted immunotherapy program by conducting a Phase I/IIA clinical trial with Bria-IMT in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and a companion diagnostic test, BriaDx, to identify patients to benefit from Bria-IMT.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.