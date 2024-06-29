Bridge Advisory LLC Purchases 30,008 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 282.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,008 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 144.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,781,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,395,000 after buying an additional 9,906,690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,116,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,533,000 after buying an additional 333,815 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,824,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,015,000 after purchasing an additional 777,708 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,640,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,980,000 after purchasing an additional 43,166 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,835,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,912,000 after purchasing an additional 111,284 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $58.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.83 and a 200-day moving average of $57.44. The firm has a market cap of $81.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $61.01.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

