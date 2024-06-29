Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Trading Down 0.1%

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1,587.00 and last traded at $1,590.00. Approximately 798,641 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 3,135,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,592.00.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,500.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadcom from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Broadcom from $1,600.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Broadcom from $1,610.00 to $1,735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,673.04.

The company has a market capitalization of $747.36 billion, a PE ratio of 69.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,433.70 and its 200 day moving average is $1,302.33.

Broadcom shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 15th. The 10-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 12th.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.78 by $0.18. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.32%.

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.26, for a total transaction of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.26, for a total transaction of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,364 shares of company stock worth $13,953,966. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 32.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 653.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,982 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,919,000 after purchasing an additional 20,799 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.8% during the third quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 549 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Troluce Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,451,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

