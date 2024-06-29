Brokerages Set Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) PT at $53.80

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.80.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AL shares. StockNews.com lowered Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Air Lease from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.
NYSE:AL opened at $47.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.25. Air Lease has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $52.31.
Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $663.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.26 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Air Lease will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 16.94%.
Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.
