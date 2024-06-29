Brokerages Set Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) PT at $7.50

Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley upgraded Blink Charging to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Blink Charging from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Blink Charging by 179.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 252,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 162,109 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 35.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,157,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 568,417 shares during the period. 44.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BLNK opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average is $2.90. The firm has a market cap of $276.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.76. Blink Charging has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $7.25.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.10. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 122.09% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $37.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.74 million. Analysts forecast that Blink Charging will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

