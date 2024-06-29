Brokerages Set Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) PT at $246.87

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $246.87.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BURL shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $233.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $212.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $239.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.55. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $245.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 300.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,034,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,135,000 after purchasing an additional 775,961 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $145,471,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,164,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 466.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 493,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,612,000 after acquiring an additional 406,426 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,735,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

