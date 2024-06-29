Brokerages Set Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Target Price at $123.60

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.60.

CRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $109.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 1.47. Carpenter Technology has a 1-year low of $51.94 and a 1-year high of $112.75.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $684.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.73 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carpenter Technology

In other Carpenter Technology news, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $81,892.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,183.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total transaction of $3,117,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,551,751.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $81,892.22. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,183.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,261,693 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carpenter Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 469.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

See Also

