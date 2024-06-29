Brokerages Set Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Price Target at $38.67

Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on GLW. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Get Corning alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GLW

Insider Transactions at Corning

Institutional Trading of Corning

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 175,207 shares of company stock worth $5,876,067 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 232.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Corning in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 347.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $38.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $40.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Corning’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

About Corning

(Get Free Report

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.