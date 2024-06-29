Brokerages Set Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Target Price at $29.75

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

ERJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Embraer from $21.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Embraer from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.50 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Embraer in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of ERJ opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day moving average is $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Embraer has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $31.12.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Embraer had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $896.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.92 million. Equities research analysts expect that Embraer will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,158,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Embraer by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,431,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,634,000 after acquiring an additional 586,027 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Embraer in the first quarter worth $10,754,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embraer during the first quarter worth $9,818,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Embraer during the third quarter worth $4,137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

