Brokerages Set London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) PT at GBX 8,347

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,347 ($105.89).

Several brokerages have recently commented on LSEG. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.46) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £110 ($139.54) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

In related news, insider Martin Brand sold 14,320,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,150 ($116.07), for a total value of £1,310,352,010.50 ($1,662,250,425.60). In related news, insider Martin Brand sold 14,320,787 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,150 ($116.07), for a total value of £1,310,352,010.50 ($1,662,250,425.60). Also, insider Michel-Alain Proch bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 9,154 ($116.12) per share, for a total transaction of £183,080 ($232,246.61). 6.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LSEG opened at GBX 9,400 ($119.24) on Wednesday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12 month low of GBX 7,784 ($98.74) and a 12 month high of £110.80 ($140.56). The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9,253.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9,192.58. The company has a market cap of £49.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,911.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35.

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

