Brokerages Set Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Target Price at $43.00

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RPRX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RPRX
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royalty Pharma
Royalty Pharma Trading Down 1.1 %
RPRX opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.52, a current ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.47. Royalty Pharma has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $31.66.
Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 35.70%. The firm had revenue of $568.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.69%.
About Royalty Pharma
Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Royalty Pharma
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.