Brokerages Set The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) PT at $45.33

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

Several analysts recently commented on AZEK shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AZEK from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AZEK from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $42.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. AZEK has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $50.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.91.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $597,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,208,310.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $597,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,208,310.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $560,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,883,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,786,150 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in AZEK by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AZEK by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

